Internet and DSL lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., Monday July 11, 2011. Rogers Communications Inc. and Videotron say they are temporarily lifting data caps on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Telecom companies temporarily remove internet data caps amid COVID-19

Overage fees on residential plans will be waived due to the public health situation

Rogers Communications Inc., Telus Corp. and Videotron say they are temporarily removing overage fees on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Rogers spokeswoman Sarah Schmidt says all its business internet plans and a majority of its home internet customers already have unlimited data but it will waive overage fees on other residential plans due to the public health situation.

Videotron says in a release that it is also suspending data limits on all residential and business internet plans to Quebec organizations and businesses implement effective teleworking measures.

ALSO READ: ‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

The Quebec-based company says its suspension will last until March 31 and the change will be applied automatically.

Telus on Thursday said it was waiving home Internet charges through the end of April, among other measures. The company also plans to flexible payment options for customers facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcements come as many businesses across Canada are allowing or requiring employees to work from home to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Canada has recorded more than 150 COVID-19 cases and one death in a pandemic that has swept much of the world.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

Just Posted

ONGOING UPDATES: City of Prince Rupert Assurance, COVID-19 and Further Prince Rupert cancellations

Prince Rupert events, gatherings postponed, cancelled or suspended due to global pandemic

Cruise ship ban to hit Prince Rupert hard

Ottawa prohibits all international cruise ships from docking in Canada, including Prince Rupert, amid COVID-19 fears

BC Ferries will resume Haida Gwaii sailing amid bans on large gatherings

In worst-case scenario company will continue cargo and freight delivery to islands

New housing development on Drake Cres. is underway

Condos and town-homes to be built by Pacific Aurora

Nisga’a Society acquires Port Edward Maverick Mart

More variety for residents

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Girl Guide cookie sales hurt by coronavirus

Canadian organization suspends cookie sales and camps

International Women’s Day Contest Winner

Prize donated by Cooks Jewellers

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

Most Read