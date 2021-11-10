(Langley RCMP)

Teenage boy, 17, killed in single-vehicle overnight crash in Langley

Crash investigators had 248th Street closed between 64 and 68 avenues

A 17-year-old Langley teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Police currently have 248th Street closed between 64th and 68th avenues to investigate the collision that occurred just after midnight on Wednesday, said Langley RCMP media spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

“The Hyundai Genesis was traveling northbound on 248th Street at what is believed to be a high rate of speed when it went off the road to the left and collided with a tree,” she explained.

“The driver and lone occupant, a 17-year-old male from Langley, did not survive the collision. His family has been advised of his passing.”

The Integrated Collision Analysts and Reconstruction Service team were called to the scene to assist Langley RCMP, soon the Criminal Collision Investigation Team will assume conduct of the investigation.

Around 8:45 a.m. DriveBC reported the area was cleared and re-opened to traffic.

Managers at the Langley-area restaurant where the young driver worked closed for the day Wednesday.

“It’s a tough and traumatic time for our team,” explained one manager, who declined to give their name.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

