Teen girl accused in plot to attack Kamloops school with weapons out on bail

Judge warned the girl she would be back in jail if she threatened to shoot anyone

  • Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 a.m.
  • News

The second of two teens accused of plotting to use weapons to attack students and staff at a Kamloops high school has been granted bail, but a judge warned the girl she could be back behind bars if she threatens to shoot anyone.

The two teenagers, a boy and a girl, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon and uttering threats in relation to an alleged Feb. 7 plot targeting students, teachers and administrators at the school.

The teens cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Any information that could identify them, including the name of the school they are alleged to have planned to target, cannot be published.

A separate publication ban covers the details of the allegations against the pair.

The girl was granted bail during a brief hearing on Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court.

READ MORE: Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

The teenagers each maintained troubling social-media profiles.

The boy’s Instagram account was named for a notorious U.S. school shooting and included text and images referencing mass slayings. The girl’s Instagram account featured a photo of what appears to be a school shooting in progress.

As part of their bail conditions, neither teen is allowed to use social media or access the internet, except for educational purposes with the consent of their bail officers. The boy is also allowed to watch Netflix.

Both teens were arrested on Feb. 7. The boy was released on bail six days later, but the girl was held in custody for a 30-day psychiatric assessment.

A psychiatric report stemming from that assessment was used as evidence during her bail hearing on Tuesday, but its findings are bound by a publication ban.

The girl will live under house arrest with a relative while on bail.

She will be allowed to leave home only during a medical emergency, with the permission of her bail officer or in the care of her caregiver, who is named in the bail order.

The girl will also not be allowed to go within 20 metres of any school building or grounds or have any contact with her co-accused.

“You are to make no threats to damage property, harm people or use firearms of any kind,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Stephen Harrison told the girl while reading her bail conditions, warning her that a breach would likely result in more time in custody.

“Take very great care, if you would, to abide by the terms of this order.”

The alleged plot was not acknowledged publicly by police or school district officials until nearly a week later, when KTW reported on it.

After the story was published, school officials sent a letter to parents of students in the district assuring them such threats are dealt with seriously.

Both teens are slated to return to court on April 8.

