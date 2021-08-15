Tee off in the dark with a glow-in-the-dark golf tournament

Unique tourny is hosted by Big Brother Big Sister of Northern BC in partnership with the United Way

A glow-in-the-dark golf tournament at Prince Rupert Golf Course is open to all residents on Aug.21 as an introduction to the community by Big Brother Big Sister of Northern BC in partnership with the United Way of Northern BC. (Image supplied)

Prince Rupert will be illuminated with a little light from the Big Brother Big Sister of Northern BC (BigsNBC) and the United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC) with the Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament to be held on Aug 21.

The two organizations have teamed up in an introduction to the community and invite everyone to join them at the Prince Rupert Golf Course to complete nine holes by the moon and glowing light.

The best-ball tournament will have a shotgun start for all teams at 8:30 p.m., after teams arrive at 7 p.m. for a dinner which is covered in the cost of a ticket and includes green fees, LED glow in the dark golf ball as well as a swag bag. Teams of up to five players can participate in the round to win prizes for top team, best team name, and best team costume.

“The safety of the participants and Prince Rupert Golf Course staff and volunteers is our top priority. We will be monitoring covid rules closely … Organizers will be in contact with teams before event day to confirm arrival and dinner processes,” the organizers stated.

All the proceeds from this event will benefit local programming through the United Way of Northern BC’s community impact initiatives and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC’s BigsNBC mentoring programs. To register for the tournament visit the website: unitedwaynbc.ca/GlowPR

As reported in The Northern View on June 30, BigsNBC has signed an agreement with SD 52 to provide in-school mentoring programs starting at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

In addition, they will be hosting the first Connect Online: Art’s & Laughs group for children aged 8 to 10-years old over Zoom starting July 21st.

“Prince Rupert was identified early as a community that could benefit from Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mentoring programs” Jane Gauthier, communications manager with BigsNBC, said.

“We are very excited to begin offering online skill-based groups in the community in early August, as well as in-school mentoring for children attending Conrad Elementary School in September,” Gauthier said. “We look forward to partnering with United Way to host the Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament on August 21st. This event will provide us with an opportunity to introduce ourselves to the community and raise funds to be able to offer our programs to more children in Prince Rupert.”

Trista Spencer executive director of UWNBC said partnering with Bigs NBC on this unique event was a natural fit.

“We are so excited to be able to work together to bring more support for kids and other vulnerable populations to the Prince Rupert area,” Spencer said.

“Through pandemic supports and PPE, to regular programming like the 24-Hour Crisis Line and 2-1-1 services, UWNBC is ready to continue supporting Prince Rupert and Northern BC communities where they are, with what they need,” the UWNBC executive director said. “Being a part of this great event not only gives us the chance to connect with some incredible community partners, but provides the opportunity to connect with new ones and help raise funds for local programming and services.”

For more information, visit our website unitedwaynbc.ca/GlowPR or call us at 250-561-1040. You can also email us at info@unitedwaynbc.ca to get more information about the local initiatives.

K-J Millar | Journalist