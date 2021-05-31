Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Residents urged to put a stuffed animal on their porch May 31 at 5 p.m. and leave their light on

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)

Light is being shed on the dark history of residential schools revealed with the discovery of the remains of 215 children in Kamloops on May 28.

Residents around the world are urged to show their support to those who are grieving by putting teddy bears on their porch and leaving the light on tonight, Monday, May 31, at 5 p.m.

Kelsie Kilawna, a reporter with IndigiNews, is hoping to support her community on Westside by doing this.

“A lot of our families are grieving these losses right now. Many of our living aunts, uncles, and grandparents went here and so even us as kids we grew up with knowing the stories of these bodies,” Kilawna said. “To have it so publicly all over means that we have to grieve in public, something we aren’t familiar with doing.”

READ MORE: Devastation over discovery at Kamloops residential school felt deeply throughout Shuswap

She has posted the event on Facebook and is asking the community to show their support and share photos when they can.

“A lot of our stories went so long with people not believing us, and even us as kids I remember defending these stories to teachers, or other adults, so now to have this validated has been a hit to the heart. We need your support now more than ever, and if you’re wondering how to help, this is how you can help right now.”

Clayton Bell created the event via Facebook, which already has approximately 1,000 people signed up as going and nearly 800 interested.

“It is important that we acknowledge the pain and trauma this has caused past and present generations,” Bell said in his event.

Vernon resident Leo Isaac already has a couple of stuffed animals and candles out on his driveway, where he drew 215 hearts in sidewalk chalk to honour the lives lost.

READ MORE: Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous child welfareresidential schools

Previous story
RCMP arrest all but one at Fairy Creek blockade, protesters take it back next day
Next story
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Just Posted

More than 300 mourners gathered on the lawn of the Prince Rupert Court House on May 30, to remember the 215 children whose remains were found at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert tears for the 215 who never made it home

More than 300 people gathered to reflect on the lost lives of residential school children

Gary Wells conductor of the Amago’ot Gytem Maaxii who assisted in organizing the commemorative ceremony on May 30 in Prince Rupert, to pay respect to 215 children whose remains were found last weekend at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Photo Gallery of commemorative ceremony in Prince Rupert

More than 300 attendees honour survivors and remember victims of residential schools

Flags at Prince Rupert City Hall will be lowered to half-mast on May 31 to commemorate the more than 215 children who lost their lives at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, Mayor Lee Brain posted on his social media on May 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert city hall flags will fly low May 31

Halfmast flags “in remembrance of 215 children whose stories were never told,” - Mayor Lee Brain

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
More than half a million ambulance calls across B.C. per year

Paramedic Services Week ran from May 23 to May 29

Prince Rupert’s Isaac Mastroianni sits and enjoys a sip of juice in the observation area after receiving his COVID-19 immunization at the soft-launch community clinic on March 14. Volunteers for the community clinic are eligible to receive a vaccination prior to volunteering duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)) Youth drop-in clinics in Prince Rupert will be available for ages 12 to 17 for COVID-19 immunizations, with adult clinics for second vaccinations starting June 14. Prince Rupert’s Isaac Mastroianni sits after receiving his first COVID-19 immunization at the March 14 community clinic held in the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View))
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert region hit ‘Zero’

Second vaccinations starting June 14 for adults, youth drop-in clinics to open

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime minister: Canada won’t rush re-opening border with the U.S

Trudeau says any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians’ safety in mind

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with a cane as he leaves a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Prime minister inured while playing with kids over the weekend

FILE – A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC to review honorary degree given to bishop who helped run Kamloops residential school

John Fergus O’Grady was granted the honorary degree in 1986

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers are recognizable by their teal vests and ID badges. (Foundation file photo)
B.C. Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door

Residents asked to support monthly donor program, but warned canvassers do not take cash

Most Read