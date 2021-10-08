Team Chan wins Prince Rupert year end golf tournament

Jason Mcintyre, of tournament winners Team Chan, makes a swing on the number nine course on Oct. 6. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Team Chan walked away as the winners of the Prince Rupert Mens’ Day Year End Scramble golf tournament on Oct. 6.

Playing on the “rich and pure” greens through an unusually sunny afternoon, the tournament champions beat out 15 other four-person teams competing for the title, Iain Cullen, Prince Rupert Golf Club president, said.

First place winners each received a $125 gift card for the pro shop, the second place team members received $100 gift cards each, third place collected a dozen golf balls per person and fourth place winners got a club towel for each golfer, Iain Cullen told The Northern View.

Participants also competed for other bonus prizes including for the longest drive, longest putt, closest to the pin and for 11 prizes of 11 dollars each in the “deuce pot” for players who scored two strokes on three-par holes.

The 18-hole tournament was played on the first nine greens twice due to last month’s flood damages which took out one of the golf course’s bridges.

Participants were provided with soup and sandwiches on arrival before heading to the greens where they teed off shortly before 1 p.m. Half-way through the course competitors were also fed smokies and a beverage. Golfers were then invited to stay in the club lounge after the tournament ended for food and drinks.

Though this may be the last tournament of the season, the golf course will remain open throughout the year as long as the weather permits it, Cullen said.

Tournament winners:

1. Team Chan

2. Team Drawz

3. Team Repole

4. Team Gordon

Norman Galimski | Journalist