Tanya Shaw has not been since April 15

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Forty-One year old Tanya Doris Shaw, was reported missing and has not been seen since April 15.
Shaw is described as:
5’7 (170 cms)
141 lbs (64 kgs)
Brown eyes
Brown hair
If you have any information about Tanya Shaw, or where she might be, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at (250) 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477
Released by
Cpl. Madonna Saunderson
District Advisory NCO (Media Relations)
North District
4020 5th Avenue, Prince George, BC V2M 7E7
Office: 250-561-3166
Cell: 250-301-3521
Email: madonna.saunderson@rcmp-grc.gc.ca