Tanya Shaw has not been since April 15

Tanya Doris Shaw has not been seen April 15

RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating Tanya Doris Shaw missing from Prince Rupert on April 15, 2020. (Black Press Media files) (Black Press Media files)

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Forty-One year old Tanya Doris Shaw, was reported missing and has not been seen since April 15.

Shaw is described as:

5’7 (170 cms)

141 lbs (64 kgs)

Brown eyes

Brown hair

If you have any information about Tanya Shaw, or where she might be, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at (250) 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

Released by

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson

District Advisory NCO (Media Relations)

North District

4020 5th Avenue, Prince George, BC V2M 7E7

Office: 250-561-3166

Cell: 250-301-3521

Email: madonna.saunderson@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

missing person