Tahltan make largest First Nation clean energy investment in B.C. history

The Northwest B.C. nation is now part owner of a clean energy asset that is valued well over $2.5 billion

Forrest Kerr, is one of three run-of-river hydroelectric projects located purchased by rhe Tahltan Nation. (submitted photo)

The Tahltan Nation announced July 29 it has purchased five per cent of the Northwest British Columbia Hydro Electric Facilities, the largest clean energy investment by a First Nation in B.C.’s history.

The Tahltan agreed to purchase interest in the facilities for $124.3 million. They are now part owner of a clean energy asset that is valued well over $2.5 billion, in partnering with Axium Infrastructure Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation and AltaGas Canada Inc.

“This clean energy deal is a game-changer and will provide our Nation with an asset that will give back for over 100 years,” Rick McLean, Chief of the Tahltan Band said.

READ MORE: Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

The Tahltan Nation is located in Northwest British Columbia and comprises the communities of Iskut, Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek.

The facilities are three run-of-the-river projects: Forrest Kerr, McLymont Creek and Volcano Creek, located in traditional Tahltan territory.

“This clean energy deal is another of several recent examples of how the Tahltan Nation continues to carefully use our collective title and rights to empower our people and move towards economic independence,” said Chad Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government.

READ MORE: Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Orginally owned by AltaGas, the facilities have been in operation since 2014 and were underpinned by three separate 60-year, fully-indexed electricity purchase agreements with BC Hydro.

The Tahltan Nation originally became equity owners in one of the facilities in late 2014 after purchasing a 2.7 per cent interest in the facility.

In June 2018, AltaGas sold 35 per cent of its interest in the facilities, to a joint venture company for $922 million. More than a year later, AltaGas announced the sale of its remaining 55 per cent interest to Axium Infrastructure Canada and Manulife Financial Corporation for $1.39 billion.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. homicides unsettle isolated Tahltan village

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist