Prince Rupert Fire Rescue trained on the importance of having a resilient and healthy mind, on March 17. Firefighter Real Jones is seen with instructor Dale Maffei firefighter from BC Canadian Mental Health Association. (Photo: PRFR supplied)

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue trained on the importance of having a resilient and healthy mind, on March 17. Firefighter Real Jones is seen with instructor Dale Maffei firefighter from BC Canadian Mental Health Association. (Photo: PRFR supplied)

Symptoms of psychological disorders four times higher in first responders

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue trains how to assist themselves and peers to have resilient minds

Strong and resilient mental health was the subject of new training for the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue department on March 17.

Symptoms of psychological disorders are four times higher in first responders than in the general public, Chad Cooper deputy fire chief told The Northern View. Having strong and resilient mental health is important for first responders.

“One of the reason’s why we’re going down this road, is to prevent suicide deaths in the line of duty,” he said. “In 2015, Canada saw 40 deaths by suicide in first responders — it’s quite a big number.”

Thankfully, he said Prince Rupert has not experienced this occurrence and with ongoing training hopefully will never.

Psychological issues or mental health claims due to the nature of emergency calls and what is witnessed are one of the leading reasons for firefighters taking leave from the job on Worksafe BC claims, Cooper said.

“With Prince Rupert being such a tight-knit community, a lot of the calls we go to we know the people intimately. So, when we see a tragic scene, it hits our firefighters quite hard,” he said.

Sixteen firefighters and six dispatchers took part in the eight-hour training session which included learning to spot triggers and struggles in fellow first responders.

Knowledge gained on the course will help to increase the firefighter’s ability to understand psychological trauma, psychological disorders and dramatic events.

“All the firefighters learn better ways to manage their stress and increase their mental resilience, ” the deputy cheif said.

Equally as important, firefighters and staff will be better equipped to respond and support their colleagues showing signs of psychological distress and illness. ‘Resilient Minds’ is a skills and resilience development training course designed by and for firefighters using the latest literature on resilience, stress and stress-related injuries.

“There is a lot of peer support so nobody is suffering in silence. It’s peer-driven,” Cooper said. “It’s ending the stigma that firefighters have got to basically be able to ‘suck it up’.”

Helping to end the stigma, the Resilient Mind’s course is taught by an industry peer. The instructor for the course held in Prince Rupert was a Vancouver firefighter.

“So that’s the whole process of this is to say, ‘hey, it’s okay to not be okay with this call and let’s look at getting you better’, Cooper said. “Everyone processes everything differently.”

The Prince Rupert Fire Rescue staff do have access to counsellors through employee assistance programs, who are specialized in first responders issues, but this training will assist prior to that stage.

Cooper said in the ‘old school days’ firefighters and emergency responders were programmed to ‘bury it (trauma) down deep’ and issues would ‘pop their ugly head’ at retirement.

“The whole goal of this program is to be able to retire healthier than when you start the job,” he said.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April
Next story
Quarantined B.C. mink farm resumes breeding after COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue trained on the importance of having a resilient and healthy mind, on March 17. Firefighter Real Jones is seen with instructor Dale Maffei firefighter from BC Canadian Mental Health Association. (Photo: PRFR supplied)
Symptoms of psychological disorders four times higher in first responders

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue trains how to assist themselves and peers to have resilient minds

Air hugs all around for Knut Bjorndal mayor of Port Edward, Jennifer Rice North Coast MLA and Julia Pemberton Health Services Administrator for Northern Health at the $5,000 presentation made by District of Port Ed to honour the volunteerism at the community COVID-19 clinics in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Local leadership praises the spirit of volunteerism at Prince Rupert community vaccine clinic

Cascade of community spirit overwhelms — Port Ed. donates $5,000 towards volunteer effort

School District 52 has made an increase amdendment of more than $1 million to its current fiscal 2020-2021 budget, announced the Board of Education on March 17. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
SD 52 amends current fiscal budget to increase by $1,118,958

SD 52 operating budget adjusted to offset increases to salaries

A preliminary design drawing on the proposed Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society project proposed for 11th Ave. East has been issued for community feedback. (Image supplied)
Developers of proposed affordable housing complex looking for feedback

Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society has issued public information package

Responses from the RCMP, the Canadian Coast Guard, and Transport Canada have been made regarding the tug boat fatalities on Feb. 11. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
No long-term environmental threat from sunken Igenika tug: Coast Guard

Responses from RCMP, Transport Canada, and Canadian Coast Guard about sunken tug, Igenika

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

Health officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sterile instruments at the Cambie Surgery Centre, one of the private clinics contracted to help B.C.’s health ministry catch up on surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 public health measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

More operating room staff a permanent increase

Boxes of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Announced Thursday, as distribution ramps up to include 300,000 essential workers in B.C.

A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

CN Police send out railway safety reminder, will be out patrolling B.C. communities

Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted. (Shutterstock)
Bowls of cereal to bra removals: RCMP share B.C. drivers’ bizarre distractions

Shaving and applying makeup among the infractions where police have caught drivers in the act

A petition launched by a group of University of Victoria students calls for the renaming of Trutch Street. (Google Maps)
B.C. students lobby to get racist official’s name off Victoria street

University of Victoria students say Trutch Street puts racist history on a pedestal

Most Read