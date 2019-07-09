Swoop. (WestJet)

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

Hundreds of Swoop passengers are scrambling after the ultra-low-cost airline cancelled or delayed 23 flights over the past four days.

Swoop says the wave of cancellations, which affected flights between July 5 and July 10, was caused by “unscheduled maintenance.”

Frustrated travellers took to Twitter, complaining that the airline rebooked them on Swoop flights up to five days later and that its customer care centre was closed over the weekend.

Swoop policy requires the low-cost subsidiary of WestJet Airlines to reroute passengers on other airlines if it cannot rebook them on its own flights “within a reasonable amount of time.”

The policy applies to events “within Swoop’s control,” which the maintenance issues were, according to spokeswoman Karen McIsaac.

McIsaac says the company apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations, which disrupted flights between Canadian cities and between Canada and vacation destinations in Florida.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian aid worker jailed 16 years in Nepal for sex assault of boys
Next story
Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Just Posted

FOI data confirms rural drivers discriminated against, former Telkwa mayor says

Analyzed rural postal codes paid just over 2.5 times more in premiums than they received in claims

Prince Rupert’s Crosby Stewart representing Canada abroad

National team competes at the FISU Rugby Sevens

Haida Gwaii sees fourth grey whale washed ashore, eighth for B.C.’s coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

PHOTO GALLERY AND STORY: Women’s Prince Rupert Football Club scores a hat trick of championships

PRFC coming home from Kitimat with championship and four individual awards

Prince Rupert’s men’s Football Club finishes third in Kitimat soccer tournament despite missing players

PRFC lost to Terrace Providers in Sunday ’s semi-final match but bring home individual trophies

VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s legen-dairy Cow Bay district

Locals talk about why they love Cow Bay, after appreciation day was cancelled

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

B.C. woman receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Shuswap resident’s sister and family camping outside at night as aftershocks continue

Surrey to rename street to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

A heritage storyboard about the 1914 incident at s Surrey park was also endorsed by council

Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

It will also screen in 10 Landmark Cinemas as well as some independent theatres in Canada

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

Most Read