An excavator was spotted on fire at Roosevelt Park in Prince Rupert on Sept. 1, 2018. (Alex Morrison / Facebook)

Suspicious fire at Roosevelt Elementary school

Excavator found on fire on Sept. 1 in Prince Rupert resulting in more than $5,000 in damages

The Prince Rupert Fire Department is calling a fire at Roosevelt Park Elementary School over the long weekend suspicious.

Fire chief Dave Mckenzie said his crew was called to a report of a fire at 7 a.m. on Sept. 1. A small excavator was on fire near the playground, where it was putting a new pathway in. Mckenzie said they were able to extinguish the fire, and added that it caused more than $5,000 worth of damage.

Prince Rupert RCMP were also on scene, and the incident is still under investigation.

Read Prince Rupert RCMP briefs here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke
Next story
Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Just Posted

Suspicious fire at Roosevelt Elementary school

Excavator found on fire on Sept. 1 in Prince Rupert resulting in more than $5,000 in damages

$189M seasonal EI extension doesn’t apply to West Coast

MP Nathan Cullen and Prince Rupert fishermen’s union responds to five-week EI support for East Coast

Wildfires may prevent some B.C. kids from heading back to school

The Ministry of Education is working with Emergency Management BC to ensure kids are safe tomorrow

Changes coming at Rampage games this season

Beer will be available at home games and City West will not broadcast games in 2018-2019 season

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

B.C. man faces deportation for membership in hate groups in England in 1990s

Friends rally to support Nick Cooper who is now a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion

B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams

BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

Canada’s children have high rates of suicide, child abuse, infant mortality:report

Poverty rates paint a troubling picture of child welfare in Canada

BCHL Today: New look for Wenatchee Wild and Nanaimo Clippers acquire goalies

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Convicted killer recaptured after escaping B.C. prison

Michael Douglas Sheets had escaped Mission Institution Saturday night

Most Read