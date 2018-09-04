Suspicious fire at Roosevelt Elementary school

The Prince Rupert Fire Department is calling a fire at Roosevelt Park Elementary School over the long weekend suspicious.
Fire chief Dave Mckenzie said his crew was called to a report of a fire at 7 a.m. on Sept. 1. A small excavator was on fire near the playground, where it was putting a new pathway in. Mckenzie said they were able to extinguish the fire, and added that it caused more than $5,000 worth of damage.
Prince Rupert RCMP were also on scene, and the incident is still under investigation.
