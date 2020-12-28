Suspicious death being investigated

Prince Rupert RCMP are investigating the death of a 28-year old male

RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating Tanyja Doris Shaw missing from Prince Rupert on April 15, 2020. (Black Press Media files)

The Prince Rupert RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old male on Dec. 24.

Police were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 7th Ave E. at 2:37 p.m on Christmas Eve after receiving a report from the BC Ambulance Service of the death.

“Police are currently on scene investigating the death and will continue to be on scene for the next couple of days,” an RCMP Press release on Dec. 24 said.

There is no threat to the public the RCMP said however, they are requesting that if you had seen anything suspicious in 1400 block of 7th Ave E during this time please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crimestoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

More to come

