Suspect responsible for police standoff faces five criminal charges

The 47-year-old male had his first court appearance in Prince Rupert and remains in custody

A police standoff lasting approximately nine hours in Prince Rupert on July 18, resulted in a 47-year-old man being taken into custody. The man now faces five criminal charges. (Kelly Little / The Northern View)

The 47-year-old man responsible for the nine-hour police standoff yesterday remains in custody as he awaits a court hearing for criminal charges.

The suspect appeared in provincial court on July 19 at 12:30 p.m.. He currently faces charges of assault, forcible entry, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and break and enter and committing an indictable offence.

Following his court appearance today he will remain in custody until his next appearance, which will take place on August 1 at 10 a.m..

For more police briefs click here.



