Suspect responsible for police standoff faces five criminal charges

The 47-year-old man responsible for the nine-hour police standoff yesterday remains in custody as he awaits a court hearing for criminal charges.
The suspect appeared in provincial court on July 19 at 12:30 p.m.. He currently faces charges of assault, forcible entry, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and break and enter and committing an indictable offence.
Following his court appearance today he will remain in custody until his next appearance, which will take place on August 1 at 10 a.m..
matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter