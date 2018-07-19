A police standoff lasting approximately nine hours in Prince Rupert on July 18, resulted in a 47-year-old man being taken into custody. The man now faces five criminal charges. (Kelly Little / The Northern View)

Suspect responsible for police standoff faces five criminal charges

The 47-year-old male had his first court appearance in Prince Rupert and remains in custody

The 47-year-old man responsible for the nine-hour police standoff yesterday remains in custody as he awaits a court hearing for criminal charges.

The suspect appeared in provincial court on July 19 at 12:30 p.m.. He currently faces charges of assault, forcible entry, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and break and enter and committing an indictable offence.

READ MORE: 47-year-old man arrested after nine-hour police standoff

Following his court appearance today he will remain in custody until his next appearance, which will take place on August 1 at 10 a.m..

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
