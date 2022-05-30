Suspect in manure-dumping at Horgan’s Langford office turns himself in to RCMP

West Shore RCMP released photos, taken from seucrity camera footage, of the suspects who dumped the manure outside the premier’s Langford office. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)West Shore RCMP released photos, taken from seucrity camera footage, of the suspects who dumped the manure outside the premier’s Langford office. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP released photos of the third suspect in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)West Shore RCMP released photos of the third suspect in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

One of the suspects who dumped manure on the front steps of Premier John Horgan’s local Langford office last week has since turned himself into police.

On Wednesday (May 25), five bags of stinky animal droppings were left by members of the activist group Save Old Growth – who claimed responsibility for the move as a way to protest the continued logging of old-growth forests.

West Shore RCMP were looking for five people involved, releasing security footage of the incident shortly after.

On Monday, Richard Demontigny arrived at Horgan’s MLA office to turn himself in, where the group anticipated he would have been arrested.

“I expected to be arrested last week when we did it but there was no police around,” Demontigny told the Goldstream Gazette.

However, no one was at the office, so he went on to the West Shore RCMP detachment.

West Shore RCMP confirmed that a man had turned himself in to police, and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 18. Police plan to suggest a charge of mischief to Crown counsel.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

John HorganLangford

Previous story
Crowd confronts cleric at Iran tower collapse that killed 32
Next story
UBC student wins Lieutenant-Governor medal for work on Indigenous language revitalization

Just Posted

Sergeant Gerald Walker took command of the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment in mid-May as the new Office in Charge. He said he is looking forward to learning the nuances of the port city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New Prince Rupert OIC says policing is about helping people

Zoey Martin, Grade 4 student at Conrad Elementary reads a panel on the replica Witness Blanket on display at the Lester Center on May 26. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert students witness the Witness Blanket

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Black Press Media)
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

Rainbow Community Potluck is a new Prince Rupert group wanting to make community connections with those who are part of LGBTQ2SIA+ community and its supporters. An open, community invited, potluck dinner is planned for June 26 welcoming all supporters. (Photo: Supplied)
Prelude to Pride in Prince Rupert