Suspect at-large in Prince Rupert after isolated incident on Third and Sixth breaks out

One person has been taken into custody, and one suspect remains at-large, after an isolated incident involving weapons broke out on Third Ave. West and Sixth St. on Wednesday, June 26.

Around 2:30 RCMP officers responded to the fight but by the time police arrived the accused had left the scene. After statements given by the victim and witnesses, one male was found and taken into custody.

Rumors have been circulating on social media that the person at-large was running around town carrying an axe, however Cpl. Stephen Senuita of the Prince Rupert RCMP said that this is not true.

Cpl. Senuita said this is an isolated incident and not a random attack on the public. He said that there was reports of weapons being used, which is still under investigation, and that the weapons have not yet been identified.

Cpl. Senuita said they believe the suspect at-large is a male and the public should call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) with any information.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist