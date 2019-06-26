(File photo)

Suspect at-large in Prince Rupert after isolated incident on Third and Sixth breaks out

RCMP is seeking male suspect possibly carrying weapons

One person has been taken into custody, and one suspect remains at-large, after an isolated incident involving weapons broke out on Third Ave. West and Sixth St. on Wednesday, June 26.

Around 2:30 RCMP officers responded to the fight but by the time police arrived the accused had left the scene. After statements given by the victim and witnesses, one male was found and taken into custody.

Rumors have been circulating on social media that the person at-large was running around town carrying an axe, however Cpl. Stephen Senuita of the Prince Rupert RCMP said that this is not true.

Cpl. Senuita said this is an isolated incident and not a random attack on the public. He said that there was reports of weapons being used, which is still under investigation, and that the weapons have not yet been identified.

Cpl. Senuita said they believe the suspect at-large is a male and the public should call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) with any information.

READ MORE: UTV training for Prince Rupert RCMP members

READ MORE: RCMP seize significant amount of drugs in Prince Rupert residence

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students
Next story
Surrey B.C. mayor says the RCMP has announced it will unionize

Just Posted

Port Edward council: Fire chief receives honour, city still $1 million in debt for school

Port Edward reviews 2018 Statement of Financial Information (SOFI), fire department at capacity

Restored Tsimshian totem pole, a gift from B.C., unveiled in Whitehorse

The Gawagani Pts’aan, meaning “Peace Totem Pole,” was gifted to the Yukon government in 1971.

Awards night at Charles Hays for Rainmakers rugby squad

Team and individual sucesses on display after a statement season

Prince Rupert Seafarers Mission celebrates the sailor on International Day of the Seafarer

Mission and Port host lunch to honour those who work at sea

Year end awards celebrate top Prince Rupert swimming talent

PRASC recognizes swimmers who contribute both in and out of the pool

VIDEO: Killer whale has the final catch in Prince Rupert waters

Fishing duel sees salmon stolen by eager orca

Surrey B.C. mayor says the RCMP has announced it will unionize

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Two Terrace kayakers set out on Nass River with fundraising mission

By travelling 380km, their aim is to encourage more youth to paddle

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Most Read