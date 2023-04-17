Murder charge laid in stabbing of Ethan Bespflug, 17 on a Surrey bus

Kaiden Mintenko, 20, of Burnaby has been charged with second-degree murder in the Surrey stabbing death of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday (April 17).

Ethan died in hospital after being stabbed April 11 while riding the Route 503 bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard. He was reportedly riding home from a friend’s house and had texted his mom that he was being threatened by “some kids” and was scared.

At a media availability in at BC RCMP Headquarters in Green Timbers, IHIT said the stabbing was a targeted attack and not a random one. IHIT said the suspect and victim knew each other through a third party.

Mintenko is in custody. He was arrested at a residence in Burnaby on April 16.

“The individual who was arrested does have an association to the deceased,” Sgt. Tim Pierotti, of IHIT, said, adding the suspect is known to police. “We’re still working to determine exactly what the nature of the relationship is between them.”

Ethan is Surrey’s fifth homicide victim so far this year.

“It does come as a shock to me,” Ethan’s mom Holly Indridson said of the arrest and charge. “I’ve never heard his name around, only just I guess the girlfriend’s name of the guy, the man that’s charged. There’s always been a little bit of a bullying situation I guess the man charged and the girlfriend, like the girlfriend would bully my son.”

“I am quite in shock. I didn’t think, you know sometimes bullying you don’t think it’s going to take it so far as to murder.”

She said she’s pleased the suspect remains in custody. “No other family should have to through this pain,” Indridson told the Now-Leader.

“I’m glad that they worked on it so quickly, I’m so thankful for them, the detectives that were working on this. They were very sincere and sympathetic.”

Meantime, Surrey RCMP said police have no reason to suspect Ethan’s stabbing was “in any way connected” to a man’s throat being slashed – also on a Route 503 – bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street on April 1. That stabbing resulted in the suspect, Abdul Aziz Kawam, being charged with four terrorism-related offences, with Kawam accused of committing the crime on behalf of the Islamic State otherwise known as ISIS.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP, offered his condolences to Ethan’s friends and family.

“As being the parent of a teenager myself this is absolutely heartbreaking,” he said. “After all these years of being a police officer I still struggle with the senselessness of certain crimes. This is one of those crimes.”

Public Safety Minister and Solictor General Mike Farnworth told reporters in Victoria there’s “a number of things under way” to crack down in violence on public transit.

“On Friday my director of police services met a number of times with the police agencies, the RCMP, Transit Police and other police agencies in the Lower Mainland in terms of identifying are there additional resources required, what actions are needed,” Farnworth said. “It’s my expectation to see an increased policing presence on our transit system.”

“This is an issue that is plaguing transit systems across the country,” Farnworth said.

Shirley Bond, of the British Columbia United Party (formerly BC Liberal Party), slammed the NDP government.

“Well, no amount of patting themselves on the back will bring comfort today to a family whose son was on a bus and didn’t get home,” Bond said.

“This Premier needs to stand up and acknowledge that people in British Columbia today are tired of the empty words. What they want is a Premier that will acknowledge the fact that they are afraid to take a bus in British Columbia. Who can possibly imagine that?”

On Saturday a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the gut at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, making it the third stabbing on public transit in Surrey in three weeks.

Transit Police Chief Officer Dave Jones said there are no “commonalities or linkages” between these cases.

“My emphasis here is this is an anomaly, the number of events that have occurred of this type of nature on the transit system. It moves hundreds of thousands of people every day,” Jones. “There was no commonality between all of the events that have occurred, the separate incidents that have occurred.”

