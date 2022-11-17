A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist

Surrey RCMP say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was arrested with help of FBI

A Surrey man has been charged with threatening an American journalist online.

Police say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was charged on Nov. 10 with “five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm through social media.”

Surrey RCMP say Sullivan allegedly used YouTube and Twitter to send the threats but won’t confirm what they said or how they were delivered.

Police also won’t confirm which journalist was threatened or why but CBC has reported that the threats were sent to prominent CNN anchor Erin Burnett and staff at CNN headquarters in New York.

Police say Sullivan was arrested at his home on July 10 after he was identified as the suspect in June. Police say RCMP worked on this case with U.S. authorities, including the FBI.

Sullivan was released from custody while awaiting his next court appearance later this month.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz
Next story
Prince Rupert RCMP seize weapon, cash and suspected drugs with $42,000 street value

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with information about a man reported missing. Leon Sinclair was last seen in Prince Rupert in June. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
56 year old man reported missing, Prince Rupert RCMP request public assistance

Money and suspected drugs were seized by Prince Rupert RCMP on Nov. 8 after a search warrant was executed for a Crestview address where a 32-year-old man was arrested. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP seize weapon, cash and suspected drugs with $42,000 street value

Zachary Andre Peter Wagner, 32-years-old, is wanted on warrants from numerous jurisdictions, Const. Gabriel Gravel media relations officer with the Prince Rupert RCMP stated, on Jan. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP are searching for Alec Jessie-Ray Crete

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. (File photo)
Brucejack gold mine reopens following fatal incident