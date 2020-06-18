Supreme Court of Canada orders new trial for man in bail-breach case

The man was fined $920 after being found guilty of breaching his curfew

The Supreme of Court of Canada has sided with a man who was convicted of failing to comply with police checks while out on bail.

In its unanimous ruling today, the high court ordered a new trial for Chaycen Michael Zora, saying the Crown must show that an accused person committed a bail breach knowingly or recklessly.

Zora was charged with a number of drug offences in British Columbia and released on condition he obey a curfew and be at his front door within five minutes of police or a bail supervisor checking on him.

Twice in one week in October 2015, police rang Zora’s doorbell but he did not answer.

Zora was fined $920 after being found guilty of breaching his curfew and failing to comply with the condition that he present himself at the door.

He had said it was difficult, if not impossible, to hear the doorbell from where he slept, and that he was undergoing methadone treatment and withdrawal from his heroin addiction, which made him very sleepy.

The Canadian Press

