Superyacht and mystery passengers spotted sailing into Prince Rupert harbour

Superyacht, El Leon, sailed into Prince Rupert’s harbour on Friday, June 21.

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The yacht is temporarily resting until it heads to Juneau, Alaska. The crew is keeping mum regarding who is on the yacht and the purpose of their trip.

The vessel, flying an Italian flag, was last spotted in Port Hardy on June, 18-19.

The 54-metre El Leon yacht was built in 2018 by Overmarine and publicly unveiled at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show. The superyacht can fit a total of 10 guests and a crew of nine and goes at a top speed of 30.0 kn.

(Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist