Summerland is third behind only Surrey and Abbotsford across the province for daily covid cases per 100,000 according to internal BC CDC documents. (BC CDC)

Summerland is third behind only Surrey and Abbotsford across the province for daily covid cases per 100,000 according to internal BC CDC documents. (BC CDC)

Summerland third behind Surrey, Abbotsford in daily per capita COVID-19 cases

Interior Health is rolling out additional vaccine availability to the community

The Summerland Local Health area is currently experiencing the third-highest per capita rate of daily infections, behind only Abbotsford and Surrey.

According to documents from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Summerland LHA had an average daily new case rate from April 23 to 29 of just below 30 per 100,000, putting the area as the highest rate in the Interior and above other higher population areas such as Delta.

The BC CDC released an official copy of the documents that earlier been leaked to the Vancouver Sun confirming the daily case rate.

Surrey had an average of over 45 per 100,000 new cases, Abbotsford had more than 40 per 100,000 and Delta had more than 25 per 100,000.

Interior Health is issuing COVID-19 vaccines for all residents 30 and older in high-transmission neighbourhoods in the health authority’s territory such as Summerland.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases more than double in Summerland

The health authority announced the new vaccine availability on May 7 on Twitter. High transmission neighbourhoods include Golden, Summerland and Rutland.

Summerland’s COVID-19 cases rose from 12 a week ago to 28, according to the latest information from the BC Centre for Disease Control. Three of four schools in the community were listed on the Interior Health list of school exposures at the time of publishing.

To register for your vaccination, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register.

The internal documents also show that the positivity rate for tests in the LHA are between 10 and 20 per cent, a higher rate than neighbouring Penticton’s 3.1 to five per cent positivity rate or Keremeos and the Central Okanagan’s 2.1 to three per cent positivity rates.

READ MORE: More than 22K Penticton residents vaccinated

According to the most recent vaccination data released, the Summerland LHA has distributed 4,711 first doses of vaccine to the area’s 13,394 residents.

On May 6 Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that the province plans to regularly release neighbourhood-specific case counts and immunization rates starting in the coming weeks.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Small majority of B.C. residents in favour of a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid: survey
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. to start releasing neighbourhood-specific COVID numbers after data leak

Just Posted

Sheila McDonald coordinator at the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre Association said on May 6th, the new fridge purchased with $5,000 from the BC Maritime Employers Association will help sustain the Better at Home Food Assistance program. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre Association chills out with $5,000 donation

BC Maritime Employers Association uses Seniors’ Centre for training purposes

A Prince Rupert man fled after being placed under arrest on April 28. The incident caused an elementary school and local residents to be warned to stay inside. (File photo)
Wanted Prince Rupert man flees after arrest – later apprehended

Local school and residents told to stay inside during pursuit of man wanted from 2019 gun incident

As the BC CDC reports on May 5 declining pandemic numbers and only one case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert, the vehicles parked outside the local testing center also decrease. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert COVID-19 numbers down again

Second outbreak at Acropolis declared over

Northern Health Authority is requesting local residents to refrain from attending the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital unless necessary, as some services have been affected by a fire on May 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Fire at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital creates a reduction in services

Northern Health is asking residents to not attend hospital unless necessary

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after Skeena River could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count creeps up, seven more deaths

445 people in hospital, 157 in intensive care

Summerland’s positive test rate is much higher than surrounding local health areas, according to internal BC CDC documents. (BC CDC)
Summerland third behind Surrey, Abbotsford in daily per capita COVID-19 cases

Interior Health is rolling out additional vaccine availability to the community

Amazon is pausing its Prime Day marketing event in Canada this year amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at its facilities in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Amazon Prime Day halted in Canada due to COVID-19 outbreaks in warehouses

The postponement of the event was put in place to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, the company says

Ally Thomas, 12, seen in an undated family handout photo, died on April 14 from a suspected overdose. Her family says they are frustrated more public supports weren't available when they tried to get her help. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Minister says suspected overdose death of 12-year-old pushing B.C. to ‘do better’

Minister Sheila Malcolmson of Mental Health and Addictions says the government is working ‘as hard as we can’ to build a system of care for youths

At this Highway 3 check point, police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel. (RCMP)
No fines handed out at 1st COVID-19 roadblock as checks move across B.C.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says a total of 127 vehicles were stopped at a roadblock in the Manning Park area

A spectator looks on as the Olympic Caldron is relit in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small majority of B.C. residents in favour of a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid: survey

A new survey shows a split over the possibility of public money being spent to organize and host the winter games

Junior A team Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games. (Facebook/Coquitlam Express)
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Part-time workers set back again by spike in virus spread

Most Read