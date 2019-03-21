Sulphur dioxide level peaks in Kitimat

Levels rise to over 60 parts per billion

The first SO2 alert was sent by the B.C. Ministry of Environment at 2 p.m.

Rio Tinto BC Works believes calm wind conditions and inversion may have been responsible for a spike in the sulphur dioxide (SO2) level over Kitimat on Monday.

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy issued three alerts, starting at 2 p.m. with a reading of 36.9 parts per billion (ppb), followed by another alert at 3 p.m. with a reading of 66.8 ppb.

At 4 p.m. the ministry issued a third alert confirming that the SO2 level dropped to 40.8 ppb.

A Rio Tinto spokesperson said the raised SO2 level was not as a result of a change in smelter operations.

“The raised level was most definitely related to wind conditions, possibly an inversion,” said the spokesperson.

The ministry guidelines stress that certain precautions must be taken when the SO2 level passes 30ppb.

“Persons with asthma should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if experiencing symptoms,” reads the ministry guideline.

An inversion occurs when warmer air is held above cooler air, trapping air pollution such as smog, close to the ground.

 

The levels rose at 3 p.m.

The levels dropped to 40ppb by 4 p.m.

Any level above 36 parts per billion (ppb) requires people take steps to safeguard their health.

Previous story
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare
Next story
Baby left alone in vehicle in B.C. Walmart parking lot

Just Posted

Northwest mobile unit to help those at heart of mental health, addiction crisis

Province, Northern Health unveils new unit in Terrace to bridge gaps in services

Dundas Island clams could be poisonous: health authorities

Butter clams harvested in November 2018 could cause paralytic shellfish poisoning

Uncertain future for Alaska ferry terminal in Prince Rupert

Severe budget cuts could mean ending service to the only Canadian stop on the Alaska Marine Highway

Video: Rupert cafe uses espresso machine to make “eggspresso” eggs

Owner Judson Rowse says they experimented with steam from the machine due to lack of space

Bantam Seawolves place second in provincials

Windemere Valley Rockies beat Prince Rupert 4 - 1 in Bantam Tier 4 B.C. Championships

Rumors to hit the Lester Centre stage this Thursday

Prince Rupert community cast and crew present Neil Simon’s two-act comedy from March 21-23

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

Sulphur dioxide level peaks in Kitimat

Levels rise to over 60 parts per billion

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

POLL: Have you every used the Alaska ferry from Prince Rupert?

Budget cuts could mean ending service to the only Canadian stop on the Alaska Marine Highway

Nowhere to grieve: How homeless people deal with loss during the opioid crisis

Abbotsford homeless advocate says grief has distinct challenges for those living on the streets

Most Read