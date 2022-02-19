Sugary sweetness on its way with Prince Rupert Sugar Shack

Volunteers from the Prince Rupert Middle School band helped make the 2020 Sugar Shack brunch a success with the giving of their time. The students served over 350 plates on Feb. 1. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The sugary sweetness of the 2022 annual Sugar Shack is running as fast as the maple sap for the March 12 event held by The Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO).

The traditional weekend festival celebrating French-Canadian culture and the joys of maple syrup will be held at the Jim Ciccone Civic Center for a sit-down pancake lunch between noon and 2 p.m.

Only 140 tickets are available, and the event will be run at 50 per cent capacity even though the provincial government has recently lifted some pandemic restrictions.

Executive Director of the nonprofit organization, Patrick Witwicki, said this is because of the previous uncertainty around numbers and the short time frame before the event wasn’t enough to allow for full capacity preparation.

Although cost increases for supplies, food, entertainment and incidentals, the tickets remain at pre-COVID prices. Tickets are $15 for an adult, $10 for children ages two to 11, and like an airline, Witwicki said under two’s are free.

“For attendees, we’re keeping the prices as they were two years ago. We did consider raising the prices … but as this is the first one coming out of the pandemic, we did not want to raise prices right off the bat. So we are hanging in for this year,” he said.

For this year only, the executive director said a take-out option is available for those not comfortable in crowds or not vaccinated. The cost of a take-out meal is $20, and tickets for take-out are limited to 50.

Attendees can expect the usual jovial time listening to entertainers Angela Roy and Barefoot Caravan while munching on tourtiere, a traditional Quebec-style meat pie and, of course, fresh Canadian maple syrup as well as toffee on a stick.

Tickets are selling quickly for the event, which can be purchased online at the AFFNO website, or by calling the office at 250 627 1313, Witwicki said.

“I’m just ecstatic we get to do it — like beyond ecstatic. We usually have a couple of other things as part of the festival like a live music show on the Friday or Saturday night. People can visit our website to stay updated on this type of happening,” he said.

Already the counterpart celebration in Kitimat has just a few tickets left for the event on Feb. 27, and the Smithers event on March 5 will be held at Hudson Bay Mountain lodge. Attendance at the outdoor Franco Fun Ski Day from noon to 2 p.m. is by donation, with proof of vaccination, indoor entertainment will be held from 3 p.m.

K-J Millar | Journalist