Submission period for Prince Rupert municipal election applications opens on Aug. 30

The submission period for municipal election candidates to file their intent opened on Aug. 30 and closes Sept. 9. Candidates may submit an electoral candidate biography by Oct. 5, for publication in The Northern View. (File photo)

For those wishing to throw their hat into the political ring, there are some important dates and procedures to consider.

With the 2022 municipal elections quickly dawning on Oct. 15, political runners for the mayoral, municipal councillors, and school board trustees need to pick up or have emailed to them the candidate packages as the nomination period started on Aug. 2, and closes at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Any candidate must fall into certain qualification criteria by being a Canadian citizen, 18 years or older on election day, being a resident of B.C for at least the six months immediately prior to the day the nomination papers are filed (Sept. 9) and not disqualified under the Local Government Act (City Council), School Act (School Trustee) or any other enactment from being nominated for, being elected to or holding the office, or be otherwise disqualified by law, states the City of Prince Rupert website.

The municipality’s election officer develops the nomination packages with all the necessary forms and supplemental information to help understand the election process and application procedures.

In Prince Rupert the chief elections officer is Corinne Bomben, email: corinne.bomben@princerupert.ca; the deputy elections officer is: rosamaria.miller@princerupert.ca; In Port Edward the chief elections officer is Polly Pereira, with deputy elections office Danielle Myles Wilson. They can both be reached at ph. 250 628 3667.

There may be some slight differences in requirements from location to location, such as between Prince Rupert and Port Edward. An example of this is Prince Rupert requires any council or mayoral candidate to have 10 nominators and a nomination deposit of $100. Whereas Port Edward requires just two nominators for mayor or council applicants. As the school district is the same in both municipalities, applicants for SD 52 trustee positions require two nominators and no nomination deposit.

In Prince Rupert one mayor and six city councillor positions are available, and in Port Edward, one mayor and four district councillor positions are open for applicants, as well as six school board trustee positions.

Once applications are submitted nomination packages and endorsement documents will be made available for public inspection.

The electoral campaign period will start on Sept. 17 and run until voting day.

Political candidates may submit to The Northern View, a biography for publication of between 300 to 400 words, with photograph. Due to newspaper deadlines, printing dates and distribution dates The Northern View will be printing biographies as they are submitted by candidates according to our weekly publication dates. The last day for any submissions to be accepted will be Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. Depending on the submissions and number of candidates this process may be subject to change. Only one submission will be accepted for each candidate. Biographies may be sent to: editor@thenorthernview.com

For candidate election information specific to local municipalities please visit the Prince Rupert City website and Port EdwardDistrict website.

