Toby Shepherd practices earthquake safety techniques, under a desk, at Pineridge Elementary, during the 2021 BC Shake Out on Oct. 21. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Students scoot under desks in ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold on’

The Great British Columbia Shake Out Earthquake safety practiced by students

Teachers and students flew under the nearest desk or table, practicing earthquake safety techniques when the emergency signal sounded at Pineridge Elementary as part of the Great British Columbia Shake Out

Schools, workplaces, and businesses all across the province practiced their earthquake preparedness at 10:21 a.m.in the annual emergency practice event.

Debra Fabbi, Pineridge Elementary principal, reviewed the earthquake drill “drop, cover and hold on” procedures with teachers ahead of time.

After the signal was given over the school speakers, youngsters hid under their desks and grabbed onto table legs twice to a count of 60 seconds.

“They have to count for two minutes because that would be when, if there were any aftershocks … you should be good to go,” Fabbi said.

After the all-clear, the children grabbed their bags and headed outside in single-file with their teacher in tow.

The earthquake drill is one of several performed throughout the year at the school, Fabbi said.

“We make sure that everybody knows when it is and that we practice. It’s something that happens every year and for us it really just takes about 10 minutes of our time,” she said.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Students come out from under desks, after practicing earthquake safety, at Pineridge Elementary during the 2021 BC Shake Out, on Oct. 21. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Students come out from under desks, after practicing earthquake safety, at Pineridge Elementary during the 2021 BC Shake Out, on Oct. 21. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Students come out from under desks, after practicing earthquake safety, at Pineridge Elementary during the 2021 BC Shake Out, on Oct. 21. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Students come out from under desks, after practicing earthquake safety, at Pineridge Elementary during the 2021 BC Shake Out, on Oct. 21. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Previous story
Canada lifts global advisory on non-essential travel, still advises against cruises
Next story
Seaspan Ferries pilots use of renewable natural gas on LNG-powered fleet

Just Posted

Grade one students practice earthquake safety techniques under desks, at Pineridge Elementary, during the 2021 BC Shake Out, on Oct. 21. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Students scoot under desks in ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold on’

Women in the northwest don’t have access to surgical abortions in the region. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford)
Access to surgical abortions in northwest B.C. a concern due to doctor shortages

The Northern View is hiring freelance writers, photographers and videographers.
The Northern View is looking for a multi-media sales consultant and freelance writers, photographers and videographers

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP used a police vehicle to knock down and arrest an armed man on a highway south of Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating man