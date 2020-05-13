The University of Ottawa campus is quiet, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Ottawa. The federal government announced funding for post-secondary students affected by Covid-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

Students and recent graduates will be able to apply for emergency benefits starting Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday (May 13).

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will give eligible students $1,250 a month from May to August, or $1,750 for those taking care of dependent or who have a disability. Students who have a job making up to $1,000 will also be eligible.

The CESB was initially introduced in April as part of a $9 billion fund after data showed the number of post-secondary working students dropped by 28 per cent in the first month of the pandemic in Canada.

READ MORE: Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

READ MORE: Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusPost-secondary EducationUniversities and Colleges

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Task force to kick-start business recovery

Waiving licence fees and outdoor seating are some first tasks

Cannabis delivery direct to door endorsement requested

Support of online payment options are considered by City Council

Fatal motorcycle accident

Under investigation, RCMP want to hear from any witnesses

Small wildfire handled on Copper Mountain

Larger fire burning south of Kitimat

Tahltan stay the course, ask non-resident hunters to keep out of traditional territory

Request comes despite province’s easing of recreational restrictions

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door

Penticton gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in province to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic

People from Victoria to Toronto and Halifax have reported being victimized while trying to buy a puppy online

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

Most Read