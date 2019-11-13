A student gathering is planned outside Education Minister Rob Fleming’s office on Nov. 13, 2019 to ask the province to step in and end an ongoing strike. (Google Maps)

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

A group of students are set to gather outside the education minister’s constituency office in Victoria on Wednesday to demand an end to a weeks-long strike in the Saanich School District.

READ ALSO: SD63 says grade 12 students ‘will not lose their graduation year’ due to strike

“We intend to ask Minister [Rob] Fleming to direct the parties to remain at the table and resolve the strike as soon as possible,” says an email from student Grace Warren.

“If that cannot be done, we will be asking Minister Fleming to introduce return-to-work legislation and allow for classes to resume while an arbitrator works with the parties to reach a resolution.”

READ ALSO: Saanich Peninsula families to rally in support of striking support staff

More than 7,000 students within the district have been home from school since the job action started on Oct. 28.

The main sticking point for unionized support staff is low wages, with the union asking for them to be brought in line with those in surrounding school districts.

READ ALSO: Pay disparity at heart of Saanich schools strike has 45-year-old roots


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Just Posted

Métis Awareness Week comes to Prince Rupert

The community has plenty of activities planned to build connections and engage residents

Prince Rupert District Teachers’ Union demand letter of support from SD52 board

Horne encourages public to support the efforts of Prince Rupert’s union

Cullen gets $89,000 in post-MP severance

Nathan Cullen, the outgoing New Democrat MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley is leaving… Continue reading

Lights, cords, action!

The stage is set at the courthouse for the Lighting of the Trees next month

Remembering Rupert: A historical report on Prince Rupert during the Second World War

UPDATED: Only solider to die in Prince Rupert during WWII gets permanent memorial

Metlakatla “breaking the glass ceiling” with seniors’ housing

Grand opening for Cedar Village Seniors’ Housing in Prince Rupert

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

B.C. teacher said he would use student to ‘whack’ two others on Grade 8 field trip

Campbell River teacher-on-call suspended three weeks after November 2018 incident

Most Read