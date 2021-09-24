Stronger than expected swimmer registration

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club is seeing another strong turnout for a second consecutive season with over 120 members having joined the group so far.

“We actually had a really good year last year, despite all of the COVID restriction. We had as many, or more swimmers [register] than we’ve had since I started coaching about seven years ago,”Cheryl Paavola, assistant head coach, told The Northern View.

“I think it’s because of the way that we run our club it’s very inclusive [and] it’s flexible despite all of the restrictions. We’ve kept going and we’ve kept having fun and that get’s talked about and then the kids friends join the following year,” Paavola said.

Head coach, Chris Street, said the unexpected bump in membership is welcome and there is nothing to worry about for people still wanting to join the club.

“Our current infrastructure is sufficient, definitely, to deal with a higher than expected registration,” Street said.

The most participants Paavola has seen in her life, as a club member herself during her childhood and as a junior coach afterwards, has been over 150. Even with those numbers, there was still room for more, she said.

Kids and adults wanting to join the organization can do so at any time through the year as they maintain an open door policy for registration, the assistant head coach said.

Norman Galimski | Journalist