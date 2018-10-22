High winds are forecasted for Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii on Wednesday and Thursday. (Photo submitted by Environment Canada)

Strong winds forecasted in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Winds to reach between 100-120 km/h in Haida Gwaii and 70-90 km/h in Prince Rupert

The first significant storm of the season is on its way to the northwest coast of B.C. this week.

Meteorologists with environment Canada said that a strong weather system with high winds is tracking up from the south east towards Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii.

READ MORE: Extreme winds wreak havoc across Prince Rupert

“Winds could reach between 100-120 kilometres per hour in Haida Gwaii and will probably be in the 70-90 kilometre per hour range in the Prince Rupert area,” said Matt MacDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

MacDonald added that the winds would also cause 6-8 metre waves in through Hecate Strait.

The wind and storm season typically begins in late September or early October. However, MacDonald said those systems have been delayed this year due to a ridge of high pressure that has been present over B.C. for the past few weeks.

“This pressure has prevent high winds from coming to British Columbia,” he said. “Now that the ridge is dissolving, it’s going to allow for a more regular passing of storms here.”

READ MORE: Ocean "Blob" returns to North Coast of B.C.

MacDonald added that north coast residents should take the time to make sure they are prepared now that more seasonal weather is approaching.

“It’s a good reminder to perhaps review your storm kits,” he said. “Particularly with the potential for power outages on Haida Gwaii.”


