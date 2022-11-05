The BC Hydro outage map as it looked at 8 a.m. Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)

The BC Hydro outage map as it looked at 8 a.m. Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)

Strong wind, heavy rain knock out power to tens of thousands in B.C.

BC Hydro reports as of 4 a.m., nearly 175,000 customers without electricity on the southwest coast

Tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers are in the dark after fierce storms with strong winds toppled trees and brought down power lines in the southern part of the province.

The utility says as of 4 a.m., nearly 175,000 customers were without electricity on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and the Lower Mainland.

The hardest hit areas included Surrey, Victoria, Nanaimo, Qualicum and Parksville.

The company says trees and branches already weakened by the drought this summer have been knocked down by the wind.

Crews have been working throughout the night to repair damaged power lines, hydro poles and other equipment in order to restore electricity to all customers.

Environment Canada had issued wind warnings Friday evening, forecasting gusts of up to 90 km/h, but those were lifted overnight.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Heavy rain, snow, ease drought in some B.C. areas as forecasters watch rising rivers

power outagesStorm

Previous story
Indigenous leaders from B.C. take international stage for a climate policy pitch
Next story
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s outgoing mayor, Lee Brain, and city manager, Rob Buchan, show off land the city is proposing to sell for a new housing development in Seal Cove. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert looking to sell land in Seal Cove for housing development

Pacific Aurora Construction Management Limited has been named as the new residential developer for a subdivision on Alder Ave. in Port Edward. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Port Edward continues remedial work in preparation for Alder Avenue housing complex

A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. Wet’suwet’en opponents of the Coastal GasLink have called on supporters to take action this weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Potential blockades and protests in opposition to CGL pipeline expected in northwest B.C Nov. 5

Connected Coast, a project co-managed by CityWest and the Strathcona Regional District, constructed shore infrastructure to connect to a subsea fibre optic cable in Tlell in December 2021.
CityWest offers telecommunication services to more communities in the Northwest