Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

Luke Strimbold scheduled for guilty pleas May 6

A former mayor of Burns Lake intends to enter a guilty plea May 6.

Luke Strimbold was charged a year ago with 11 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of sexual interference, and seven counts of invitation to sexual touching involving six boys under the age of 16, from May 2009 to July 2017.

Strimbold’s lawyer appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers on Monday.

“Counsel indicated that Mr. Strimbold intended to enter guilty pleas at the next appearance,” said Daniel McLaughlin, BC Prosecution Service communications counsel, in an email.

McLaughlin did not say how many, or to which, charges Strimbold would be pleading.

Strimbold became the youngest mayor in B.C. history when he was elected in 2011 at the age of 21. He was re-elected in 2014, but stepped down, both as mayor and membership chair for the BC Liberal Party in 2016.

READ MORE: Burns Lake reeling after former mayor charged with sex assault

www.facebook.com

Comments are closed

Previous story
Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada
Next story
Avoid scams: How the Canada Revenue Agency will and won’t contact you

Just Posted

Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

Luke Strimbold scheduled for guilty pleas May 6

Northwest Sockeyes win gold in Prince George

Players from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat took to the ice in the Tigers Invitational

Grouse Mountain’s resident bears, Coola and Grinder, wake up from hibernation

The two grizzlies have been living on Grouse Mountain for 18 years.

Runners brave the rain for Rupert’s Half Marathon and 8K

VIDEO: Athletes took part in the first organized running race on Sunday, April 7

Leonila “Lola” Garcia Abecia passes away at 105

Family celebrated her birthday at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert on March 14

Unusual harbour porpoise activity off Prince Rupert coast

VIDEO: North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative say the porpoises’ activity is unique

B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Church released statement saying event is against beliefs, morals

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Public asked to be aware of scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency

Scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees continue to contact Canadians

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

Most Read