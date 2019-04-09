Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

A former mayor of Burns Lake intends to enter a guilty plea May 6.

Luke Strimbold was charged a year ago with 11 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of sexual interference, and seven counts of invitation to sexual touching involving six boys under the age of 16, from May 2009 to July 2017.

Strimbold’s lawyer appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers on Monday.

“Counsel indicated that Mr. Strimbold intended to enter guilty pleas at the next appearance,” said Daniel McLaughlin, BC Prosecution Service communications counsel, in an email.

McLaughlin did not say how many, or to which, charges Strimbold would be pleading.

Strimbold became the youngest mayor in B.C. history when he was elected in 2011 at the age of 21. He was re-elected in 2014, but stepped down, both as mayor and membership chair for the BC Liberal Party in 2016.

