Flush only the correct items, which is toilet paper only, to avoid causing stress on the City’s sewer system, the said in a reminder to all residents on March 18. Even if item are marked as ‘flushable’ they are not. (File Photo)

Stress on City sewers can cause back ups

Toilet paper only to be flushed

  • Mar. 19, 2020 8:45 a.m.
  • News

There has been an increase in sewer maintenance calls on both sides of town so diligence with toilet flushing is requested by the City of Prince Rupert.

“Please be reminded that although many packaged cleaning wipes say ‘flushable’ on the packaging, they are not – and can lead to blockages in our sewer system, ” said the City of Prince Rupert in a press release on March 18.

“Given that there appear to be some limitations in local toilet paper stock, we would like to remind the community that wipes, paper towel, and Kleenex should be disposed of in the garbage, rather than down toilets”

READ MORE: Water main break – McBride and First

When sewer lines become clogged, it can cause back-ups of sewage in the sanitary system, the City said. This will potentially cause back flow and sewage into residences. It is critical to maintain clear sanitary and sewer lines for public health and safety. Sewage outflow pipes are connected to sink drains, dishwasher drains, washing machines, showers, tubs, floor drains and toilets. Significant damage to city infrastructure, private property and rental units can be caused if proper flushing protocol is not adhered to.

READ MORE: Asbestos caution tape around water main break is a false alarm

The city wants to remind Prince Rupert residents the following items are not to be disposed of in your sanitary sewer:

“Fats, oils and grease (FOG), dental floss, food waste, hair, paper towels and rags, disposable cleaning products, ‘Q-tips’ and cotton balls, facial tissues, condoms, band-aids, disposable wipes/personal hygiene wipes, diapers, kitty litter, tampons, tampon applicators, sanitary napkins and liners, and especially hopes and dreams,” said the press release.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Repair crews are on site downtown
Next story
Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Just Posted

Stress on City sewers can cause back ups

Toilet paper only to be flushed

Repair crews are on site downtown

City reminds residents to obey signage in work area

ONGOING UPDATES: Updated closures and cancellations for March 19

Prince Rupert sports, events, gatherings postponed, cancelled or suspended due to global pandemic

PRINCE RUPERT COVID – 19 UPDATES

Four cases in Northern Health as closures continue in Prince Rupert due to COVID-19

Northern BC Ferries passengers must clear vehicles during sailing

Company clarifies exception over COVID-19 concerns applicable to southern vessels only

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

B.C. Teachers’ Federation asks teachers to return to schools after spring break

Educators will return to work despite province suspending K-12 classes indefinitely

BC Hydro to stop disconnections for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

B.C. First Nation chief closes border at Kingcome Inlet to keep out COVID-19

Chief Willie Moon says it’s his duty to protect the health of his community members

Domestic violence shelters adapt as COVID-19 forces families home

Anyone in immediate danger — or afraid someone else is — should call 911

Why the feds aren’t closing the door on non-essential businesses

Some say a national message might still be more helpful, even if it leaves room for exception

Most Read