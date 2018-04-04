(Wikimedia Commons)

Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of litter on the city’s shoreline

Plastic straws are among the items in the crosshairs as the City of Vancouver develops a strategy to cut down on plastic and Styrofoam waste.

The city says it costs about $2.5 million per year to collect single-use items such as disposable cups, bags, takeout containers and utensils from public green spaces and waste bins, and its strategy contains proposals to reduce, reuse or recycle the offending items.

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of shoreline litter in Vancouver, the city says, while Canadians throw out about 57 million straws every day.

READ MORE: This is the last straw for Nanaimo pubs

Some businesses, including the city’s aquarium, have already phased out the items, while Victoria is set to ban straws in July, following the lead of Montreal, which abolished them in January.

The Vancouver chapter of the not-for-profit Surfrider Foundation is working with local businesses to cut down on the amount of plastic garbage and has developed the Straws Suck campaign encouraging a switch to paper straws.

Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash calls for an evaluation of methods to recover street cleaning costs from businesses that distribute single-use items, while the entire strategy is due to be considered by council in mid-May.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP briefs: Loud hotel guests, rocks thrown and dirt bike stolen
Next story
Speculation, foreign buyers’ taxes won’t solve B.C.’s housing crisis: economist

Just Posted

After four years, contract deal reached for border guards

CBSA has settled on an agreement with the government, which includes 17 per cent salary increases

RCMP briefs: Loud hotel guests, rocks thrown and dirt bike stolen

Prince Rupert police briefs from March 28 to April 1

Carrying the cross in the inaugural Walk of Sorrows

One-hundred participants from eight Christian denominations in Prince Rupert joined in the walk

March temperatures nearly two degrees warmer on the North Coast

Average temperature for the month of March 7.3 degrees in 2018 versus 5.4 degrees in 2017

Next tsunami alert will be on your phone

Emergency Management BC will test the new Alert Ready system on cell phones staring May 9

Forty volunteers to help build Mckay Street Park this week

After winning the BCAA Play Here contest, Transition Prince Rupert is ready to install a playground

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

B.C. woman sexually assaulted after taking out trash

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

Most Read