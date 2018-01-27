Storm warning issued for North coast, Terrace, Kitimat

Storm expected to hit tonight and Sunday, bringing hazardous winter conditions and icy roads.

A storm warning has been issued for the North Coast, including Terrace and Kitimat.

Environment Canada advises postponing non-essential travel, noting that snow is forecast starting early Sunday with freezing rain to follow.

“Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together,” reads the Environment Canada release.

“Strong outflow winds will keep cold air flowing out of mainland inlets and valleys and thus maintain below zero temperatures at the surface as the warm moist storm overrides at higher elevations.”

Storm warnings have also been issues for the Central Coast, Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver areas.

See Environment Canada for details.