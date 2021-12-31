A winter storm warning has been issued for Prince Rupert and the Northcoast areas by Environment Canada on Dec. 31, for the New Year’s Eve period. Between 30 cm to 50 of snow is forecasted making driving along the highways dangerous due to rapidly increasing snow. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View

Storm warning for Prince Rupert and Northcoast forecasts up to 50 cm of snow

Highways may be dangerous due to reduced visibility and rapidly increasing snow

Prince Rupert may experience hazardous winter conditions that will be in effect for New Year’s Eve through to Jan. 1 (Saturday) in various locations along the Northcoast down Highways 18 and 37, such as Terrace, Kitimat, Stewart, Nisga’a, Laxgalts’ap, Gitwinksiglkw, Aiyansh, Environment Canada announced in a Dec. 31 storm warning.

Weather in the city over the New Year’s Eve period and close following days will warm up from the frigid temperatures of the past week, however that means more snow, Environment Canada stated

“A winter storm is forecast to cross the Gulf of Alaska and intensify as it nears the north coast late this afternoon. Heavy snow from this system is expected from this evening to Saturday afternoon. Some inland areas could see upwards of 50 cm of snowfall accumulations” the weather agency warned.

“Areas near the immediate coast, including Prince Rupert, should warm sufficiently for snow to change to rain overnight. As a result, lesser accumulations are expected. However, inland areas of the north coast, including Highway 16 and 37 will likely see significant snowfall amounts.”

Travelling down the highway may become difficult and dangerous due to the rapidly increasing snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced in the heavy snowfall. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Flurries will continue through Sunday with some additional accumulations.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
