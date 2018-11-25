Storm delays Prince Rupert-Haida Gwaii ferry

Stormy seas in the Hecate Strait are delaying this week’s ferry sailings between Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii.

BC Ferries says the Northern Expedition ferry will now wait until 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26 to depart from Prince Rupert.

The return trip from Skidegate Landing will leave at 10 p.m. the same day.

The next sailing will leave Prince Rupert at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, with a return trip from Haida Gwaii at 10 p.m.

The scheduled times are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest updates, check the BC Ferries service notice page.

On Sunday night, seas of three to five metres waves are expected in the Hecate Strait, along with southeast winds gusts of up to 110 km/h (60 knots).

The stormy weather should lessen but continue on Monday, with current forecasts showing winds of up to 65 km/h (35 knots) and seas of two to three metres.

