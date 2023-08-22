Const. Brody Hemrich of the Prince Rupert RCMP says a lack of planning before drinking or using drugs is a key contributor to Prince Rupert’s high impaired driving statistics. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Statistics suggest high rates of impaired driving in Prince Rupert

Dangerous driving because of alcohol and drugs continues to be a major issue in the city.

Drunk driving is still a big concern for Prince Rupert’s RCMP, who say 25 people have already been arrested and 33 have been handed bans for driving under the influence this year.

The dangerous behaviour is responsible for about 23 per cent of all car crash deaths in B.C., according to ICBC statistics.

Approximately one in 176 have been charged or given a driving prohibition for impaired driving in the city this year, according to const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer at the Prince Rupert RCMP.

While these numbers may be startling, Hemrich said there are many more incidents that are not caught by police.

“We get reports of people driving impaired where we aren’t able to locate the vehicle or it’s the next day,” Hemrich said.”When the call of an impaired driver is delayed it makes it that much harder to have charge approval because we lose a lot of evidence.”

ICBC statistics suggest 69 per cent of impaired drivers involved in collisions are male, while 53 per cent occur on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert man arrested after impaired driving crash

Many impaired driving incidents are results of a lack of planning, according to Hemrich.

“I think the problem lies in the simple fact that people don’t plan ahead, they don’t have a designated driver, they don’t have a ride organized or they don’t want to take a taxi,” he said.

A roadstop earlier this summer by the Prince Rupert RCMP perhaps best indicates the scale of the issue in the small town.

“A road block was shut down after only 15 minutes due all the officers involved having an impaired operation investigation,” Hemrich said.

There have been 32 road blocks set up by the detachment this year.

