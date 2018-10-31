Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien holds a news conference to discuss his annual report in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says he is investigating Statistics Canada’s request for private banking information on 500,000 Canadians.

Therrien said Wednesday that numerous people have complained to his office about the agency’s effort to gather detailed information on transactions held by Canadian financial institutions, from cash-machine withdrawals to credit-card payments to account balances.

The formal investigation will include an examination of the requests Statistics Canada has made to businesses in multiple industries for data they collect on their customers and business partners, he said.

READ MORE: Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Canada’s chief statistician, Anil Arora, said traditional methods of gathering data aren’t good enough to measure Canada’s economy and changes in society.

“More than 75 per cent of purchases are conducted online by Canadians and Statistics Canada has to have access to these data in order to provide all Canadians with the timely and quality statistics they need in areas such as housing and debt and the impacts of transitioning to a gig economy,” Arora said.

Therrien’s last report to Parliament mentioned Statistics Canada’s growing reliance on “administrative data sources,” mainly information collected by businesses about their customers. Many of those businesses have contacted the privacy commissioner to make sure that sharing it is OK, his report said.

Therrien suggested that wherever possible, Statistics Canada should tell the companies involved to strip names and identifying information from the data before sending it over.

“To ensure transparency, we recommended StatCan let the Canadian public know how and why it is increasing its collection of data from administrative and other non-traditional sources,” the report said.

Arora said the privacy commissioner was consulted as Statistics Canada planned its pilot project on financial data, but added he has asked Therrien to take a second look.

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data.

“I understand the concerns that Canadians have and want to assure them that their personal information is carefully protected and never shared publicly,” Arora said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask
Next story
Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

Just Posted

Winter season prompts BC Bus North schedule changes

Schedule changes designed to complete trips along Highway 16 during daylight hours

Minister Sims speaks on need for improved connectivity in northern B.C.

Jinny Sims stopped in Prince Rupert as part of a tour promoting a new cell tower in Witset

LETTER: Disturbing Halloween imagery will keep me off website until after holiday is over

Surrey councillor-elect says photo showing woman dressed as zombie should never have been on home page

Prince Rupert Yacht Club upcycles historical beacon

Canadian Coast Guard helped install the beacon previously used on the Bonilla Island light station

Volunteers needed for Hallowe’en Fest

Chance to win prizes by taking part in the 31st Halloween festival at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

Terror at the Cannery lures in nearly 700 guests

North Pacific Cannery held its fifth annual “Terror at the Cannery” on Oct. 28

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony

Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan

Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Most Read