(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Stanley Park coyotes attack 3 more people over 4 days: conservation officers

Public is urged to avoid the park after dozens of attacks

A man was bitten on the leg by a coyote in Stanley Park Monday (Aug. 30) morning in what conservation officers say is the third attack in the past four days.

The Conservation Officers Service said that a runner was bit near the Lost Lagoon just after 6 a.m. on Friday. Later that day, a man was bit while walking along the seawall near the Lions Gate Bridge just after 9 p.m.

The final attack took place on Monday morning when a man was left with minor injuries after being bitten near Second Beach.

Conservation officers have urged the public to avoid the park since Aug. 5, when a young child was bitten by a coyote. There have been dozens of attacks by coyotes so far in 2o21, much more than in prior years.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VancouverWildlife

Previous story
Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive ramping up for comeback
Next story
‘One of my guys jumped into a 10-foot poop pit,’ says wolfdog rescuer near Chilliwack

Just Posted

The Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive volunteers are gearing up for this year’s event. Volunteer, Cheryl Proskiw, helps load last year’s donations into a car on Sept. 26 2020.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive ramping up for comeback

Prince Rupert Golf Club superintendent, Ryan O’Halloran says it’s hard to manage people using bug spray on the greens because golfers don’t know that it kills the grass. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Bug spray yellows Prince Rupert golf greens

Hazel Yau, bounces off a trampoline during a open house and dance circuit at Spectrum Dance Studio in Prince Rupert B.C., on Aug. 25, 2021. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Dance studios confident for a full return to dance for kids in Prince Rupert

A photo of Lakhwinder Jhaj, from an opinion column for Abbotsford News on Oct. 31, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Liberals choose Lower Mainland resident as Skeena — Bulkley Valley candidate for federal election