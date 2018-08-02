A police standoff lasting approximately nine hours in Prince Rupert on July 18, resulted in a 47-year-old man being taken into custody. The man now faces five criminal charges. (Kelly Little / The Northern View)

Standoff suspect remains in Prince George court

Gregory Donders’s lawyer asks to adjourn case to see his client facing ‘serious charges’

After the nine-hour police standoff in Prince Rupert, the suspect involved, Gregory Donders, appeared in court for the second time on Aug. 1.

His lawyer, Scott Mulder, from Warner Bandstra Brown in Terrace, asked Judge Dwight Stewart to consider adjourning the proceedings until a later date.

“These are serious charges. I’d really like to see him,” Mulder said.

Mulder had only spoken to Donders on Thursday, July 27, and was not in a position for a bail hearing. Donders faces charges of assault, forcible entry, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and break and enter and committing an indictable offence.

Donders appeared in court via video, as he is currently being held in a Prince George prison.

The standoff with police took place at approximately 3 a.m. on July 18 and ended at 12:51 p.m. when members of the emergency response team forced entry into the apartment building on Fifth Avenue West.

One man had been taken to the hospital early that morning after he alleges Donders attacked him with a hatchet. Karl Heinz Roman Reschke was released from the hospital that day with three staples on his head.

Mulder’s request was approved, and the next court date was set for Aug. 15.

