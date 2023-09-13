Staffing issues close maternity ward at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Physician shortages means expecting mothers in Prince Rupert, Smithers and Kitimat have been forced to travel to Terrace for care. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital’s maternity ward is facing severe strain due to a physician shortage, with patients needing to travel to Terrace for treatment.

The maternity wards in not only Prince Rupert, but also Kitimat and Smithers, have been unable to provide care to patients since the start of this month, according to Northern Health.

Staffing issues in the North are a major worry for the B.C. Nurses Union (BCNU), which has called on Northern Health to rectify the situation.

“The BC Nurses’ Union is very concerned about the recent staffing challenges at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital’s maternity unit and the impact this has had on patients in the northwest region of the province,” said Adriane Gear, President of BCNU, in a written statement.

“A patient’s address shouldn’t dictate the level of health-care services they receive.”

While Northern Health acknowledged the current problems facing maternity wards across the North, it says they are planning to resume regular operations in affected areas by the end of this week.

READ MORE: Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital goes 8 hours without doctors amid intensified shortages

Northern Health said there were “maternity provider coverage challenges” since the start of September, and that while travelling during pregnancy is not an ideal situation, bringing patients to Terrace has been the safest option for expecting mothers.

“We recognize that having expectant or pregnant mothers travel to give birth can be disruptive but patient safety must come first,” said the statement.

Safety of nurses was also a concern for Gear, who said staffing shortages such as these can be detrimental to nurses’ mental and physical health.

“BCNU is also concerned about the psychological health and safety of nurses who continue to work critically short staffed and are doing their best to provide safe patient care under these conditions,” said Gear.