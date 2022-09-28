Staff shortages force shelter to cut hours

Continuing staff shortages are forcing the Ksan Society to close one of its shelters during the day, beginning this Friday.

The Hall St. residence and shelter on the southside is the largest of Ksan’s housing options but a staff shortage means it’ll be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept. 30 onward until more staff can be hired.

Hall St. has 16 beds offering short term housing for men, women and couples as well meals and everyday living needs such as laundry. It also has a homeless shelter component.

“The staffing shortage started during the pandemic and we haven’t been able to bring the staffing complement up to normal levels,” said Lisa Schmidt who is Ksan’s counselling and support programs director.

“This affects the safety of staff and clients when we have too many folks inside the shelter and insufficient staff to support them.

“The complex challenges that folks experience make working short staffed too difficult,” Schmidt said.

Not affected is Ksan’s other homeless shelter location, Turning Points on Lakelse Ave.

At last count, based on its website, the society was looking for more than 25 people for a wide variety of positions.