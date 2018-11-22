Toronto police respond to an incident at St. Michael’s College School, in Toronto on November 19, 2018. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

The principal and president of the board at St. Michael’s College School have resigned days after allegations of assault and sexual assault by students at the private all-boys institution came to light.

The Toronto school says principal Greg Reeves and board president Father Jefferson Thompson have stepped down so the school can move forward “without distractions.”

READ MORE: Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s

The school has been criticized for not promptly reporting the alleged incidents to police.

Police announced sex-related charges against six students earlier this week in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

The force is now investigating a total of six incidents at the Catholic school.

The school says both Reeves and Thompson want to allow the school to focus on healing and change after the “horrific” incidents were revealed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal
Next story
Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Just Posted

MLA to push for local involvement in new Mills construction

New Mills Memorial project in $400 million range

One person in custody for Terrace hit-and-run fatality

No charges laid yet in ongoing investigation

Painting a Canadian portrait with 100,000 photos

Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic

After 30 years Metlakatla Development Corporation releases economic impact report

B.C. First Nation corporation has created 220 jobs in the region and $9.6-million in wages

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

This Week – Episode 112

Chance to win two tickets to “Laughing for a Cause” comedy show in Prince Rupert

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

RCMP seize $50,000 worth of drugs from property west of Prince George

Seven people were arrested, although all have been released pending investigation

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Most Read