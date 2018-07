Prince Rupert fire crews responded to smoke near Roosevelt Elementary School on July 17

Fire crews arrive on scene to handle an incident at the park near Roosevelt School. (Doug Larson photo)

A campfire in the the forest near Roosevelt Elementary School caused a stir Tuesday evening.

Prince Rupert firefighters responded to the scene and found a couple of people squatting with a small fire, said Fire Chief Dave Mckenzie.

Two fire trucks arrived at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.

For people who may have forgotten or were unaware, fires are not allowed on city property.



