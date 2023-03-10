Spring preparation blooms with Prince Rupert’s seed & seedling exchange March 11

Meet new people, learn more about gardening and go home with seeds to plant

The Prince Rupert Seed and Seedling Exchange is March 11 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Prince Rupert Public Library. (Photo: Black Press file photo)

While it may not feel like it right now, spring is just around the corner.

To kick-off the upcoming season, Teri Forster is hosting a seed and seedling exchange at the Prince Rupert Public Library on March 11 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

“If you have seeds or seedlings to trade, please bring them. If not, we have had lots of very generous donations, so please come and help build a community with us,” Forster said.

The idea was inspired by an annual event she attended while living in Terrace called “Seedy Saturday,” where people could learn more about gardening in the area, exchange seeds and meet with others who have similar interests.

“With increasing costs of fresh produce, perhaps people can supplement their diet for lower costs by growing their own vegetables and herbs,” Forster said.

The event is free and will be fun for the whole family. Youngsters will have a chance to get their hands dirty while sowing a bean, corn or sunflower plant that they can take home with them after the event, Forster said.

Attendees will also be entered to win a prize, including a $50 gift card from West Coast Seeds or a gardening basket.

So far, seeds have been donated by West Coast Seeds, Mackenzie Seeds, Spotted House Nursery and Forster herself. There are herbs like basil, cilantro and sage, as well as vegetables, including beans, zucchini, arugula and corn. If you are more into flowers, they have some seeds of those to grow too.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter