(Black Press Media files)

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

The sun is here and expected to stay.

Five weather records were broken across B.C. on Thursday, including in Burns Lake and Yoho National Park.

Lillooet was the hottest spot in Canada, reaching 19.7 C and surpassing 18.6 C made in 2013.

READ MORE: 40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

Environment Canada expects the warm weather to continue into the weekend, before spring showers fall on the south coast by Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the north, Kootenays and Okanagan will see cooler temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers.

Weather records broken on Thursday:

Burns Lake: 12.4 C (12.2 C in 1994)

Herbert Island: 12.5 C (10.6 C in 2006)

Lillooet: 19.7 C (18.6 C in 2013)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 13.3 C (13.3 C in 2016)

Yoho National Park: 10.4 C (9.1 C in 1994)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Veterans Affairs Minister injured while touring submarine in Victoria
Next story
Man drowns while kayaking off B.C. beach

Just Posted

Port of Prince Rupert president on growing trade in 2019

CEO Shaun Stevenson presents on the connector road, Fairview expansion, Vopak and Wolverine fuels

Lax Kw’alaams, Metlakatla oppose commercial herring fishery

First Nations band said their demonstration against DFO will only grow until a new plan is hatched

Additional ferry sailings to Prince Rupert scheduled to start April 8

Alliford Bay sailings will increase once extra staff are retained

Prince Rupert elects 2019 chamber of commerce board

The new president, Michelle Boomars-MacNeill, is the branch manager at BMO

Nomination date set to replace retiring NDP MP Nathan Cullen

One candidate confirmed so far and others interested

EV owner wants faster charging stations in the city

Long drives between northern communities mean longer charging times, says Brian Lutz

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Most Read