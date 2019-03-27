President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. Earlier, Trump signed an official proclamation formally recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Speeding West Virginia motorist threatens to kill Trump, blow up Pentagon

The man was clocked driving at clocked at 130 mph (209 kph)

A West Virginia motorist going nearly twice the speed limit was detained Wednesday after he threatened to kill President Donald Trump and blow up the Pentagon, state police said.

The man was taken into custody following a traffic stop along Interstate 68 in northern West Virginia, state police said in a news release.

The statement said a trooper saw a vehicle registered from Missouri clocked at 130 mph (209 kph). The trooper stopped the vehicle near Bruceton Mills and indicated the driver appeared to be confused and distressed and made concerning comments.

Police dogs indicated the presence of explosive materials inside the vehicle, but the statement said a search turned up no such devices and the incident remains under investigation.

The interstate was reopened after nearly four hours. The 42-year-old suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The Secret Service, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and Maryland state police assisted.

