Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September 2020 after being reported missing four days earlier. His mother testified on the first day of a coroners’ inquest into his death on Nov. 28, 2022. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September 2020 after being reported missing four days earlier. His mother testified on the first day of a coroners’ inquest into his death on Nov. 28, 2022. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Speed up shift to family care, says B.C. coroner’s jury in death of Cree teen

Jury has made 18 recommendations arising from death of group home resident Traevon Desjarlais

A coroner’s jury has made 18 recommendations after an inquest into the death of a Cree teen who died in a British Columbia group home.

They include calling on the Ministry of Children and Family Development to speed up a new approach to care, favouring family-based services over residential care by contracted staff.

The body of 17-year-old Traevon Desjarlais was found in the home in Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, four days after he was reported missing in September of 2020.

Recommendations out of the inquest, which ruled Desjarlais’ death a suicide, also went to the agencies involved in his care — Rees Family Services and the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society.

Other recommendations include calls for an increase in qualified Indigenous staff, more cultural awareness, better note taking and a policy ensuring that staff are aware that missing children are to be immediately reported to the police.

Desjarlais’ mother told the jury during the inquest that she knocked on the doors and windows of the home where he was living and was told that his room had been checked.

RELATED: Mother of Cree teen who died in Abbotsford group home testifies at coroners’ inquest

RELATED: Coroners’ inquest called into death of First Nations teen in Abbotsford group home

Child welfareInquest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Next story
B.C. women push to end court-ordered silence placed on sexual assault victims

Just Posted

The Northern British Columbia Museum Association in Prince Rupert received $56,000 from a Community Gaming Grant to support arts and culture in the community, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced Dec. 8. (Black Press file photo)
Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii community groups to get portion of $48 million in gaming grants

Molly Johnson found a creative solution to the problem of lost items buried in the bottom of your purse or bag. Her "Backpack Buddies" mouths open to swallow coins, jewellery or small trinkets to them safe and were on sale at the Annunciation Young Entrepreneurial Fair on Dec. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Budding business exec’s set up student shops in Prince Rupert

An injured humpback whale swam from B.C. to Hawaii despite a significant injury. (Photo: supplied)
Severely injured humpback travels from B.C. to Hawaii

Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton. (File photo)
Hazelton hospital escapee back in police custody