Spectrum Dance spotlighted in performance

Junior ballet division performed at the 2022 Showcase for Spectrum Dance on March 5 at the Lester Centre. (Photo: supplied/Mike Ambach, From The Treehouse Photography)

Spectrum City Dance spotlighted more than 40 performers in their annual 2022 Showcase at the Lester Centre for Performing Arts on March 5.

Alison Sherman, dance teacher in the ballet, jazz and acrobatic categories, said the gala event is an opportunity for the dance school to present the competitors who will be attending upcoming contests in March, April and May.

Twenty-nine dance pieces were performed by dancers as young a six-years-old up to 18 to a COVID-19 capacity full-house.

“It was really exciting,” Sherman said of the show event.”Dancers were over the moon to be performing for a live audience. It has been exactly two years since the last live show, due to everything being shut down just a week after the last one.”

K-J Millar | Editor and Multi-Media Journalist

