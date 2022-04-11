Spectrum awarded a colourful array of dance awards

Spectrum City Dance competitive team placed at the top of all 26 categories they entered in the Terrace Dance Competition held from March 31 to April 3. (Photo:supplied)

Twenty-six dance groups from Spectrum City Dance participated — all 26 placed at the top during the Terrace Dance Competition held from March 31 to April 3.

The season’s first competition resulted in 20 groups from the Prince Rupert school dance placing first, with four in second and two in third.

“It was a great event with dancers from all over the northwest,” Alison Sherman, dance instructor, said. “Spectrum City Dance did extremely well in the competition. We are so proud of all our students.”

“All age categories of our soloists were extremely successful as well with 24 first places, 21 seconds and eight third placements,” she said.

Sherman noted that the success continued, with students receiving the 18 highest marks.

Adjudicators presented competition scholarships and special awards at the final day gala, with Spectrum receiving:

Most memorable Ballet: senior class ‘Roarin’ 20’s

Most memorable stage: senior class ‘Story of my Life’

Overall Highest group mark: senior jazz ‘Kiss’

Coral Fitzsimmons – Fusion dance convention recipient

Kayla Main – Harbour dance workshop recipient

Mia Lan – AIM Summer intensive recipient

Grace Robinson – AIM Summer intensive recipient

Aiyana Murphy-Morven – AIM Summer intensive recipient

Keilly Luong- DAPR Summer workshop recipient

Nolan Robinson- Ballet excellence Award

Nathania Cam- Adjudicators choice Award

Joran Rysstad- Intermediate excellence Award ultimate dancer runner up

Anna Nguyen – Intermediate Ultimate Dancer Winner

 
Spectrum City Dance students received special awards and bursaries at the Terrace Dance Competition, held March 31 to April 3.
