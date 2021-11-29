A special weather alert was issued on Nov. 29. No wind or rain records were broken on Nov. 24, when high wind gusts caused uprooted trees, downed utility lines and lifted off roofs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A special weather alert was issued on Nov. 29. No wind or rain records were broken on Nov. 24, when high wind gusts caused uprooted trees, downed utility lines and lifted off roofs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Special weather alert issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Gusts expected to hit 100 km/h

A special weather alert has been issued for Prince Rupert and coastal sections of the North West, including Haida Gwaii, Environment and Climate Change Canada announced, Nove. 29.

Starting on the morning of Nov. 30, strong southwest winds are forecasted between 70 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h.

The high winds are expected to persist into the afternoon.

“A low will move north of Haida Gwaii, Tuesday morning, and move onto the Alaska Panhandle near midday. South of the low, winds will become southwesterly with gusts up to 100 km/h Tuesday morning,” the special wether statement read. “

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“Winds will ease Tuesday afternoon as the low weakens, the weather agency stated.

Previous story
Gitxsan hereditary chiefs issue Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen eviction notice from Hazelton

Just Posted

A special weather alert was issued on Nov. 29. No wind or rain records were broken on Nov. 24, when high wind gusts caused uprooted trees, downed utility lines and lifted off roofs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Special weather alert issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Prince Rupert Lions Club donated $10,000 of winter clothing to the homelessness shelter on Nov. 29. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Lions Club spreads warmth to homeless shelter

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege) Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
Skeena MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition

The R.E.M. Lee Theatre in Terrace, pictured on Nov. 29, 2021, will be the sole venue for the 2022 Pacific Northwest Music Festival from April 21 to May 6. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival set to return in 2022